Contrasting GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) & FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -77.55% -26.63% -23.14% FTC Solar N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GSI Technology and FTC Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 FTC Solar 0 1 5 1 3.00

FTC Solar has a consensus price target of $14.29, indicating a potential upside of 28.35%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.9% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 35.3% of GSI Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GSI Technology and FTC Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $27.73 million 5.17 -$21.50 million N/A N/A FTC Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FTC Solar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GSI Technology.

Summary

FTC Solar beats GSI Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. Its products are used in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; professional audio applications comprising sound mixing systems; test and measurement applications, consisting of high-speed testers; and automotive applications such as smart cruise control; and medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

