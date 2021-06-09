Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.69

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 11504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cornerstone Building Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 2.11.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. On average, analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after buying an additional 817,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

