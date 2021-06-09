Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COTY. Citigroup reiterated a focus list rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.78.

NYSE:COTY traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.05. 53,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397,268. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. Coty has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.49.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

