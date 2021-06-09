County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) & Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Financial Comparison

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) and Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares County Bancorp and Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Bancorp 20.75% 9.06% 0.98% Investors Bancorp 24.43% 9.44% 0.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for County Bancorp and Investors Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score County Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Investors Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

County Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.05%. Investors Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential downside of 2.76%. Given County Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe County Bancorp is more favorable than Investors Bancorp.

Dividends

County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. County Bancorp pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Bancorp pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. County Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Investors Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares County Bancorp and Investors Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio County Bancorp $69.72 million 2.20 $5.48 million $1.56 16.17 Investors Bancorp $1.07 billion 3.48 $221.58 million $0.94 16.00

Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than County Bancorp. Investors Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Investors Bancorp beats County Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, including multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer and residential real estate loans. In addition, it provides mobile and internet banking, remote merchant deposit capture, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashier's check, and drive-in teller services, as well as credit, debit, and ATM cards; and crop insurance and milk margin products. The company operates full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 156 branches in New Jersey and New York. Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.