Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $326.00 by Analysts at Truist

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price cut by Truist from $386.00 to $326.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $305.21.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $217.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $212.81 and a twelve month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $12,714,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,808,857.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 43.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

