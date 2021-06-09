Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Raymond James

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $365.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COUP. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $305.21.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $217.40 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $212.81 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $243,333.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,155 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total value of $301,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,575 shares in the company, valued at $410,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after buying an additional 24,542 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,599,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

