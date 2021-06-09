Courtenay O’connor Sells 15,034 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,415.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:SQSP traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 300,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,344. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $57.50.

Separately, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

