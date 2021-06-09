Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BAP. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

Shares of BAP opened at $134.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.38.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $169,137,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,214,000 after buying an additional 982,872 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,779,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,885,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,568,000 after purchasing an additional 276,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

