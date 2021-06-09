Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 1,088.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 105,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 73,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1,173.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 210,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 194,237 shares in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

