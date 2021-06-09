Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of CPG opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.08. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $445,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,225.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 160,563 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 66.7% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,578,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 698,703 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 6,000,000.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 600,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

