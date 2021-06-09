Critical Comparison: Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) versus Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAAC)

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAAC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ekso Bionics and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Revolution Acceleration Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ekso Bionics presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.82%.

Profitability

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics -181.89% -94.26% -41.24% Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics $8.88 million 7.75 -$15.82 million ($1.61) -3.38 Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.65 million N/A N/A

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ekso Bionics.

Summary

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition beats Ekso Bionics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform difficult repetitive work for extended periods. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation and OttoBock Healthcare Product GmbH. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

About Revolution Acceleration Acquisition

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

