Critical Comparison: Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) vs. ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Momo alerts:

59.4% of Momo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of ServiceNow shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.4% of Momo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of ServiceNow shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Momo and ServiceNow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momo $2.30 billion 1.04 $322.37 million $1.48 9.71 ServiceNow $4.52 billion 20.13 $118.50 million $1.09 422.72

Momo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ServiceNow. Momo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceNow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Momo and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momo 14.05% 14.96% 9.21% ServiceNow 3.15% 9.32% 3.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Momo and ServiceNow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momo 1 5 3 0 2.22 ServiceNow 0 2 27 1 2.97

Momo presently has a consensus target price of $19.72, indicating a potential upside of 37.21%. ServiceNow has a consensus target price of $604.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.20%. Given Momo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Momo is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Volatility & Risk

Momo has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceNow has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Momo beats ServiceNow on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience. It also operates Tantan, a social and dating application for younger generation, which enables users to find and establish romantic connections, and meet interesting people; and provides live video, value-added, mobile marketing, and other services, as well as mobile games. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. in July 2014. Momo Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT business management product suite to manage IT priorities; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT Asset Management to automate IT asset lifecycles; and enterprise development operations product for developers' toolchain. In addition, it offers security incident management, threat enrichment intelligence, vulnerability response management, and security incident intelligence sharing security operation products; governance, risk, and compliance product to create policies and controls; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; safe workplace applications; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, it provides App Engine product; IntegrationHub enables application to extend workflows; and professional, training, and customer support services. It serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products. It sells its products through direct sales team and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.