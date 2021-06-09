Critical Survey: Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) vs. Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM)

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Casa Systems has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

68.3% of Casa Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 65.1% of Casa Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Casa Systems and Proxim Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40 Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casa Systems currently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.06%. Given Casa Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Casa Systems is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Casa Systems and Proxim Wireless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems $393.25 million 1.93 $24.80 million $0.17 52.59 Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Casa Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Proxim Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares Casa Systems and Proxim Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems 7.10% 44.62% 5.85% Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Casa Systems beats Proxim Wireless on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc., a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers converged cable access platforms; wireless network core products, such as virtual evolved packet and 5G core products, and security and wireless gateways, as well as small cell solutions and fixed wireless access devices; and optical access solutions, virtualized broadband network gateway router and multiservice routers, fiber-to-the-distribution-point devices, and residential broadband gateways; and machine-to-machine and industrial internet of things routers. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

