Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.33 on June 30th

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Crown Castle International has increased its dividend by 26.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Crown Castle International has a payout ratio of 215.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Crown Castle International to earn $7.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.8%.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $196.98. 7,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $199.00. The company has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.77.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

