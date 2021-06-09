Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) shares fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.87 and last traded at $58.63. 17,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 292,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,001 shares of company stock worth $793,041. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

