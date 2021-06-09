Cryptonovae Price Tops $0.0804 on Major Exchanges (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $137,861.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00061958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.00226922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.24 or 0.00211378 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.61 or 0.01293617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,074.96 or 1.00012982 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,086,629 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

