CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

CSG Systems International has raised its dividend payment by 19.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CSG Systems International has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Shares of CSGS opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.89.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $236.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $136,833.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,881.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

