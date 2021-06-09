CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.14

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.14 and last traded at $46.08, with a volume of 15850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUBE. Truist raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

