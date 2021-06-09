CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 239,899 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,950,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,259,000 after acquiring an additional 101,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46,654 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CVB Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,106,000 after buying an additional 156,879 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,152,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,983,000 after buying an additional 77,903 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

CVBF opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

