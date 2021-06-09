CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.50

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.15 ($0.18), with a volume of 1315228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

The stock has a market cap of £26.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66.

CyanConnode Company Profile (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

