Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.81. Cyren shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 6,667,853 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 96.63% and a negative net margin of 52.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cyren during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Cyren by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cyren by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyren during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyren

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

