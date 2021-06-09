CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Gap Up to $74.83

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.83, but opened at $76.82. CyrusOne shares last traded at $79.69, with a volume of 5,106 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CONE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 128.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $2,752,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 25.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

