Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) rose 10.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 28,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 878,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

CYTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $103,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,706 shares of company stock worth $3,046,157 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cytokinetics by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $804,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 109,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

