Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $98.00

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.00 and last traded at $97.84, with a volume of 25811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on DDAIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Daimler AG will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

