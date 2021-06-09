Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

NYSE:DQ opened at $70.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.75. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $130.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 2,997.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,850,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,546 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,431,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,224,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 339.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,196 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,319 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

