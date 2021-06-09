David P. Bennett Sells 6,522 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $123,070.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 104.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cross Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

