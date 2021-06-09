Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.69

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and traded as high as $14.49. Daxor shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 113,301 shares.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Daxor in a report on Thursday, March 25th.
Daxor Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)
Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.
