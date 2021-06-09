Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.69

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and traded as high as $14.49. Daxor shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 113,301 shares.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Daxor in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Daxor alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.69.

In other Daxor news, CEO Michael Richard Feldschuh acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $43,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,267.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Daxor Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.