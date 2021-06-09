Deeper Network (DPR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.83 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $31.54 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0817 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00065071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.70 or 0.00221178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00210671 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.44 or 0.01403587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,028.66 or 1.00248808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

