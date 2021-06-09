Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.00. 598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.03.

Get Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parian Global Management LP raised its position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55,919 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 170,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.