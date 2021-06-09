Del Taco Restaurants Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,130 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,786% compared to the average daily volume of 272 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $2,511,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 885.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 106,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $396.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.