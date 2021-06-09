Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.74 and last traded at $67.74. Approximately 750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,093,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.37.

DEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Denbury from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Get Denbury alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.53 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Denbury by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.