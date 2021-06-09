Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Denny’s stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $17.98. 6,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,312. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.28, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $128,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 322,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Denny’s by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 230.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Denny’s by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

