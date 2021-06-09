Deri Protocol (DERI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $471,506.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $6.22 million and approximately $471,506.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00062122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.00237386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00212209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.25 or 0.01278400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,686.31 or 1.00373529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

