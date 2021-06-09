Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €17.33 ($20.38). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €17.28 ($20.33), with a volume of 4,051,080 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €21.92 ($25.79).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.64.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

