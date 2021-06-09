Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of DTEGY opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $101.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $1.3908 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

