DeXe (DEXE) Market Capitalization Tops $17.06 Million

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. One DeXe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.23 or 0.00014351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeXe has a market cap of $17.06 million and $21.54 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeXe has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00025582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.98 or 0.00917049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.94 or 0.09061171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00049765 BTC.

About DeXe

DEXE is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,264,227 coins. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network . DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

DeXe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

