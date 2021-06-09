DEXTools Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000806 BTC on major exchanges. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $28.58 million and $883,004.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00068380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00026826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.20 or 0.00931119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.61 or 0.09244669 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00049606 BTC.

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,703,840 coins and its circulating supply is 100,897,767 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

