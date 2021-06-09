DFI.Money (YFII) Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.13 Million

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for $1,687.47 or 0.05098070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $65.13 million and approximately $36.55 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00070054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00026358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.29 or 0.00964615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.54 or 0.09551404 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00050773 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

YFII is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.