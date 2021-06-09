DIGG Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $11.43 million and $35,217.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for approximately $24,082.61 or 0.66178792 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00061630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.00227372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00208476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $455.51 or 0.01251749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,201.77 or 0.99482127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 475 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

