Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $15,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 422,313 shares of company stock worth $64,463,267 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $160.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

