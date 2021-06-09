Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 11,195 Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GlycoMimetics were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after buying an additional 365,096 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 1,389.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 84,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GLYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC).

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.