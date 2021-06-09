Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,451 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First United were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First United by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First United by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First United by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First United by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FUNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First United in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FUNC opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.04. First United Co. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First United Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

