Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.58 Million Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,634,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 278,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.12% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,592,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after buying an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,820,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,868,000 after buying an additional 1,352,785 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $853,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 361,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 83,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.25. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 23,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $84,313.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,519.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $145,129.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,641.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,009 shares of company stock valued at $383,573. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

