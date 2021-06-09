Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.11% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $193.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.78. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $19.74.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

