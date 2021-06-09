Disciplined Investments LLC Has $528,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

RSP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.12. 67,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,713. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $98.06 and a 1-year high of $152.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

