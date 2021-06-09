Disciplined Investments LLC Has $782,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 791,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,182,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 593,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 76,895 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 550,068 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

