Disciplined Investments LLC Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 343.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 400,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 162,444 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 972,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,324,000 after acquiring an additional 55,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.59.

OKE stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.38. 34,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $56.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.