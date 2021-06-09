Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 1,303 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,839. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

