Disciplined Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 3.8% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 147,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. First National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $488,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 43,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 124,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,405,000 after buying an additional 88,988 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $105.13. The stock had a trading volume of 99,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,643. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

