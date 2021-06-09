Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 176 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.49. 144,316 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.63. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

